You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man stabbed grandparents in unincorporated Dyer, police say
breaking top story urgent

Man stabbed grandparents in unincorporated Dyer, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DYER — A 22-year-old man stabbed his grandparents Tuesday night in a home the three shared, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. 

Lake County Sheriff's detectives said charges are pending against the man.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8500 block of Towle Street in unincorporated Dyer for reports of a stabbing. 

Officers could be seen leading an individual away from the scene in handcuffs, according to observations at the scene. 

A female at the home called 911, saying her grandson was stabbing her and her husband, according to a sheriff's news release. 

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The grandfather was flown to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said Wednesday afternoon. 

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries during the incident, police said. 

This story is developing. Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts