Man stabbed grandparents in unincorporated Dyer, police say

Lake County Sheriff Officers took a male subject into custody Tuesday night at the scene of a stabbing call in the 8500 Block of Towel Street in un-incorporated Dyer.
Lake County Sheriff Officers responded to a stabbing call in the 8500 Block of Towel Street in un-incorporated Dyer Tuesday night. One person was taken into custody at the scene.
Several Police Officers stand on a front porch of a home in the 8500 Block of Towel Street in un-incorporated Dyer Tuesday night. Police are investigating a stabbing call. One person was taken into custody at the scene.
