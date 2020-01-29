Man stabbed grandparents in unincorporated Dyer, police say

DYER — A 22-year-old man stabbed his grandparents Tuesday night in a home the three shared, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives said charges are pending against the man.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8500 block of Towle Street in unincorporated Dyer for reports of a stabbing.

Officers could be seen leading an individual away from the scene in handcuffs, according to observations at the scene.

A female at the home called 911, saying her grandson was stabbing her and her husband, according to a sheriff's news release.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The grandfather was flown to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries during the incident, police said.