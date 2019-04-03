PORTAGE — A domestic dispute Tuesday night resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed in the back and taken to jail in what is being portrayed as a case of self defense, police said.
Marvin Boileau, of the 5300 block of Boulder Street, faces felony counts of strangulation and criminal confinement, and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery, according to a police report.
Police said they arrived at Boileau's address at 10:02 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Boileau, lying in the yard behind the house.
They also saw a woman appear in the window of the house and ordered her outside, at which time she told officers, "He tried to kill me. He wasn't supposed to be here," police said.
Police said they observed redness and swelling around her neck and she said Boileau "choked her."
The 35-year-old woman told police that Boileau was in violation of a protective order, according to the police report. She said she arrived home Tuesday night to find him there heavily intoxicated and unwilling to leave.
Boileau hid her cell phone, which resulted in an argument, during which time Boileau began pushing the woman and choking her, police said. She said he held her face down against the kitchen counter and choked her while raising his other fist yelling, "Say goodnight, lights out," police said.
The woman said she reached for what she could to get him off her and grabbed a knife and "poked" him in the side, police said.
Boileau threw the woman to the ground, yelled he had been stabbed and ran outside, she reportedly said.
After taking Boileau to the hospital, police said he began telling his side of the story and then stopped. He continued explaining later that he was sleeping at the home when the woman arrived complaining about her missing cell phone.
The woman grabbed a knife during the argument and stabbed him, Boileau reportedly said. He said he never touched the woman.
