Man stabbed in Hobart domestic dispute, airlifted to hospital, police say
Man stabbed in Hobart domestic dispute, airlifted to hospital, police say

HOBART — A man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after being stabbed during a domestic dispute late Tuesday, an official said.

The man was found wounded about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West 38th Avenue, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Witnesses told Hobart police the man and another person were involved in an argument that turned physical when the man assaulted the other person.

In response, the person stabbed the man with a pocketknife, Gonzales said.

The man was subsequently flown to a hospital.

Police interviewed the suspected assailant at the scene. That person was not taken into custody.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. It will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office, Gonzales said.

