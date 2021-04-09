Man stabbed while trying to de-escalate argument at Hobart gas station, police say

HOBART — A male patient at a local hospital late Thursday told police he was stabbed while trying to intervene in an argument between two people at the Family Express gas station at U.S. 6 and County Line Road, an official said.

The patient told officers he approached a man who was yelling at a woman and tried to mediate the situation, prompting the man to get a machete-style knife from a car and stab the patient in his thumb and shoulder, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Police spoke with the patient about 7:50 p.m. while responding to St. Mary Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim, Gonzales said.

There, he told police he was at the station with two other people when he noticed the man yelling at a woman and told him he didn't like the way he was talking to her.

The patient also reported the man told him to mind his own business and threatened to stab him before getting the knife from a car and attacking him. The patient then got into a vehicle and went to the hospital to be treated for his wounds, Gonzales said.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion, a thin build and being bald or having very short hair. He is about 5-foot-10 and possibly in his 30s. He was seen driving a tan Dodge pickup truck.