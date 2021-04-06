 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed woman and then was injured when group comes to her aid, police say
alert urgent

Man stabbed woman and then was injured when group comes to her aid, police say

Ambulance stock

Once person was declared dead at a hospital following the crash. 

 Times file photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say a man stabbed a woman multiple times early Monday and then was injured himself when others came to the aid of the woman.

Police were called out at 3:29 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard, where they found the two people with "significant" injuries.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 55-year-old Michigan City woman was outside a home in the area when the 67-year-old local man approached her, engaged in a brief conversation and then stabbed her, Michigan City police said.

"A group of people in the area came to the victim's aid after witnessing what took place," according to police.

The man suffered severe head injuries, police said.

Both individuals were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the attack or who has information contact Detective Cpl. Marty Corley at 219-874-3221, extension 1073 or at mcorley@emichigancity.com.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts