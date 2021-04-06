Man stabbed woman and then was injured when group comes to her aid, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say a man stabbed a woman multiple times early Monday and then was injured himself when others came to the aid of the woman.

Police were called out at 3:29 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard, where they found the two people with "significant" injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 55-year-old Michigan City woman was outside a home in the area when the 67-year-old local man approached her, engaged in a brief conversation and then stabbed her, Michigan City police said.

"A group of people in the area came to the victim's aid after witnessing what took place," according to police.

The man suffered severe head injuries, police said.

Both individuals were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non-life-threatening injuries.