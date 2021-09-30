Man stabbed woman with screwdriver, knives during 12-hour ordeal, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges he held a woman against her will for 12 hours, stabbed her with knives and a screwdriver, hit her in the head with a 5-pound dumbbell and strangled her until she fell unconscious.

Darion R. Carter, 46, is accused of telling the woman, "You're going to die," and, "You're not going to make it," after coming up behind her as she sat on a set of steps and dragging her into a basement apartment in the 3700 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

The woman eventually was able to escape and sought treatment at St. Catherine Hospital for a screwdriver stab wound to the abdomen, multiple screwdriver stab wounds to her left thigh, a knife stab wounds to her arms, knife slash wounds all over her body, blood loss and pain, Lake Criminal Court records state. She was later transferred to a Chicago hospital.

The woman told police Carter told her during the ordeal that he was related to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter and that he was "not going to do a day in jail."

Prosecutor Carter said Darion Carter is his step-brother's son, but that he has not had much contact with Darion Carter through the years.

"I met him a couple of times," Prosecutor Carter said. "I don't know him."