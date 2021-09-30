 Skip to main content
Man stabbed woman with screwdriver, knives during 12-hour ordeal, police say
Man stabbed woman with screwdriver, knives during 12-hour ordeal, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges he held a woman against her will for 12 hours, stabbed her with knives and a screwdriver, hit her in the head with a 5-pound dumbbell and strangled her until she fell unconscious.

Darion R. Carter, 46, is accused of telling the woman, "You're going to die," and, "You're not going to make it," after coming up behind her as she sat on a set of steps and dragging her into a basement apartment in the 3700 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

The woman eventually was able to escape and sought treatment at St. Catherine Hospital for a screwdriver stab wound to the abdomen, multiple screwdriver stab wounds to her left thigh, a knife stab wounds to her arms, knife slash wounds all over her body, blood loss and pain, Lake Criminal Court records state. She was later transferred to a Chicago hospital.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The woman told police Carter told her during the ordeal that he was related to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter and that he was "not going to do a day in jail."

Prosecutor Carter said Darion Carter is his step-brother's son, but that he has not had much contact with Darion Carter through the years. 

"I met him a couple of times," Prosecutor Carter said. "I don't know him."

Bernard Carter said he would expect to pay the consequences if he received a speeding ticket, and that it was reckless for Darion Carter to invoke his name.

The Porter County prosecutor's office has agreed to assign a special prosecutor to the case, he said.

The woman told police she had known Darion Carter for about nine years and considered him a family friend, court records state.

She ran into Darion Carter early Sept. 15 at Callahan Park, and he asked her to walk with him to her apartment so he could get something, records state.

The woman went with him and was waiting outside when he grabbed her and pulled her into his apartment, records allege.

She told police he immediately took away her purse and cellphone and "the hell torture" began.

The woman alleged Darion Carter stabbed her every time she tried to leave and "choked her out" during one escape attempt. She awoke to find him dragging her across the floor.

Darion Carter was charged with nine felonies, including attempted murder, criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

East Chicago police asked that anyone with information about Darion Carter's whereabouts call Detective Daniel Ponce at 219-516-2151.

