Man stabs, beats victim with bat at Dyer home, police say

DYER — A man was arrested after he stabbed and beat a another man with a baseball bat in front of a Dyer home, court reports said.

Robert Alan Cox Jr., 38, of Schererville, has been charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal mischief, according to the Superior Court of Lake County Criminal Division.

A man told police that around 9 a.m. Monday he was helping a woman move from a residence in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue in Dyer. While the man took a break and sat in his truck, the woman's ex-husband, Cox, showed up holding a baseball bat.

Cox used the bat to beat the man's truck and shatter the driver's side window, pulling the man from his vehicle, court records said. Cox then allegedly beat the man in the head and body with the bat several times.

The victim then managed to pull Cox to the ground, after which Cox stabbed him in the leg. Police arrived on scene and got Cox away from the injured man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and had to get five staples in a large cut on his head and five stitches in the stab wound in his leg, court records said. He also suffered a broken thumb and loss of blood.