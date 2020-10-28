Man stabs employee at beauty supply shop, police say; victim seriously injured

EAST CHICAGO — A Highland man stabbed an employee at an East Chicago beauty and wig shop, resulting in serious injuries, police said.

Ali Adnan Mousavi, 35, faces charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the East Chicago Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday police were called to a reported stabbing at M&M Beauty Supply and Wigs at 3712 Main St., said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

Patrol officers quickly arrived on scene, and officers made contact with Mousavi, who was still armed with a knife.

Seeing the officers, Mousavi immediately dropped the knife and police took him into custody without incident.

The victim, a 35-year-old man who works at M&M Beauty Supply, suffered a large cut across the right side of his face. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition, Rivera said.

“The East Chicago Police Department Administration would like to thank the hard working officers of our Uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division,” Rivera said.