STOCK - police car (ford interceptor)
Times File Photo

HAMMOND — A man is accused of stabbing his cousin with a sword during an argument over a car battery Saturday afternoon at Sheffield Estates, police said.

Witnesses told police the man — whose identity hasn't yet been released pending charges — walked inside his trailer in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue about 1:40 p.m. and came out with a sword. The suspect then stabbed the cousin, another man, in the side and slashed his left arm before fleeing the area.

Police said the injured cousin was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. Formal charges are expected to be filed against the man sometime Monday.

