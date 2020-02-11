Man starts probation after leaving scene of deadly crash on Borman Expressway

CROWN POINT — A 29-year-old man was placed on probation last week after a judge accepted a revised plea agreement linked to a fatal crash in 2018 on Interstate 80/94.

Joshua A. Davis, of Maywood, Illinois, pleaded guilty in September to a level 5 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams' request in October to withdraw an initial plea agreement because the state learned Davis' criminal record in Cook County was more extensive than initially believed.

That agreement called for Davis to be sentenced to four years, with two years in a work-release program and two on probation.

A new plea agreement filed last week called for a five-year sentence, with two years to be served behind bars and three on probation. With credit for 178 days in jail and good time, Davis was released to begin probation, records show.