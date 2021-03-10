 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man steals bottles of booze after shoving Munster Jewel employee into shelf, police say
alert urgent

Man steals bottles of booze after shoving Munster Jewel employee into shelf, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — A man shoved a Jewel-Osco security employee into a shelf before running from the store with several bottles of alcohol he hadn't paid for, police say.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to the store, at 716 Ridge Road, where they discovered the employee's hand had been injured when he was pushed, according to Munster police.

The suspect, described as a black man in his 40s with short hair, a blue jacket and a black mask, was trying to leave the store with alcohol even though he hadn't paid, police said.

That's when the employee confronted him.

The employee then called police and was escorting the suspect to the back of the store when the suspect pushed him against a shelf, police said.

The suspect was seen leaving in a gray Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plates.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6600.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: USW, Mrvan hail Protecting the Right to Organize Act as good for unions, workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts