Man steals bottles of booze after shoving Munster Jewel employee into shelf, police say

MUNSTER — A man shoved a Jewel-Osco security employee into a shelf before running from the store with several bottles of alcohol he hadn't paid for, police say.
Officers responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to the store, at 716 Ridge Road, where they discovered the employee's hand had been injured when he was pushed, according to Munster police.
The suspect, described as a black man in his 40s with short hair, a blue jacket and a black mask, was trying to leave the store with alcohol even though he hadn't paid, police said.
That's when the employee confronted him.
The employee then called police and was escorting the suspect to the back of the store when the suspect pushed him against a shelf, police said.
The suspect was seen leaving in a gray Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plates.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6600.
