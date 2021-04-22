Man steals woman's vehicle with baby inside, crashes into hospital, police say

RENSSELAER — A man attacked a woman and stole her vehicle with her 9-month-old baby still inside, police said.

Zachary Wright, 34, of Rensselaer, faces charges of robbery resulting in injury, kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle and criminal confinement while hijacking a vehicle, said Rensselaer Chief of Police Matt Anderson.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Scott Street.

A woman told police that a friend of hers had just stolen her vehicle with her 9-month-old child still inside, Anderson said. The woman said she was dropping her child off before she went to work early that morning when her vehicle was taken.

The woman said Wright approached her and asked for a ride, and she said she could not help him because she was going to work. Wright initially walked away a short distance, but then came back as the woman was exiting her vehicle, police said.

Wright then grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, taking her vehicle that had her child inside, Anderson said. He then drove away heading south on Scott Street.