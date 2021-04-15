Man stood by quiet as woman nearly died of heroin overdose, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say they narrowly saved a woman from a fatal drug overdose after the man she was with at a local hotel was unwilling to admit she had been using heroin.

Solomon Pearson, 42, of Hammond, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possessing heroin and methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, according to Portage police.

Police said they responded at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible cardiac arrest at the local Days Inn on U.S. 20.

They found medics attempting to revive a 45-year-old Griffith woman, who had no pulse and was not breathing on her own, police said.

Pearson told police the woman had not used any illegal drugs and specified she had not used heroin, according to police.

But when an officer found a small bag of heroin and a rolled up $20 bill in the bedding near the woman, medics administered the anti-opiate overdose drug Narcan and the woman began to respond, police said.