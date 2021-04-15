 Skip to main content
Man stood by quiet as woman nearly died of heroin overdose, Portage police say
alert urgent

Soloman Pearson

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say they narrowly saved a woman from a fatal drug overdose after the man she was with at a local hotel was unwilling to admit she had been using heroin.

Solomon Pearson, 42, of Hammond, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possessing heroin and methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, according to Portage police.

The number of reported drug overdoses in Porter County have risen each year from 63 in 2018 to 112 last year, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said, quoting statistics provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department Heroin Overdose Response Team.

Police said they responded at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible cardiac arrest at the local Days Inn on U.S. 20.

They found medics attempting to revive a 45-year-old Griffith woman, who had no pulse and was not breathing on her own, police said.

Pearson told police the woman had not used any illegal drugs and specified she had not used heroin, according to police.

But when an officer found a small bag of heroin and a rolled up $20 bill in the bedding near the woman, medics administered the anti-opiate overdose drug Narcan and the woman began to respond, police said.

"I asked Solomon why he refused to tell us about (the woman's) heroin use as his lack of cooperation could have led to (her) death," police said. Pearson then became less cooperative and after a struggle, police said they found additional bags of heroin on him.

The woman later told police she has been seeing Pearson for four years and after telling him she had been suffering from a headache, he suggested doing a "bump" of heroin to relieve the pain. She said she snorted a very small amount of the drug and that is the last thing she remembers.

Police said they found a makeup bag containing glass smoking pipes, a burn torch and methamphetamine in the room the couple had been sharing for the past month.

