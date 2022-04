Man strangled, beat ex-girlfriend during 2-day ordeal, police say

CROWN POINT — A South Bend man was arrested Thursday on charges he strangled an ex-girlfriend, broke a sink by slamming her head into a cabinet, pushed her down stairs, beat her with a shovel and repeatedly raped her during a two-day ordeal last week.

Quincy R. Minor, 29, is accused of attacking the woman because she refused to allow him to look at her cellphone because he suspected she had moved on to a new relationship.

Minor was visiting the woman's Gary home March 24 to pick up some of his belongings, Lake Criminal Court records state.

After holding the woman in her home for two days, Minor briefly left with a friend and the woman was able to call a relative for help, records state. The relative called police, who arrived and met Minor at the front door when he returned to the woman's home.

He was arrested Saturday but was released pending further investigation. Lake County prosecutors filed charges against Minor on Tuesday. He was taken into custody Thursday, Gary police said.

Minor had not yet entered pleas to charges of rape, two counts of criminal confinement, three counts of domestic battery and strangulation.

The woman told police she hid her phone before Minor arrived. When she told him he couldn't look at it, he pulled her off a couch, dragged her to a bedroom and strangled her, records state.

Minor put his boots on and stomped on the woman and continued to demand her phone, according to court documents.

When the woman said the phone was under a sink, he slammed her head into a kitchen cabinet, which caused the sink to break, records state.

The woman told police Minor looked for the phone under the sink but didn't find it, so he pushed her down the basement stairs and began hitting her in the back with a large plastic shovel that had a wooden handle as she curled up to protect her face. Minor took her back upstairs to get a drink and allowed her to take a shower, records state.

Afterward, Minor "just switched" and began "wanting to touch" the woman, she alleged.

She told police he forced her to have sex with him four times March 25 and one time March 26. He told her he was trying to get her pregnant and that she was his (expletive), court records state.

On March 26, Minor again demanded the woman's phone and she suggested a mail carrier may have taken it to a post office because she left it outside. Minor forced the woman to drive to two different post offices, records state. One office was closed, and employees at the second office said they didn't have the woman's phone.

The woman told police Minor went into the second post office with her, so she was unable to signal that she needed help. Minor forced her to drive home afterward, records state.

Minor's friend arrived at the woman's home to smoke cigarettes and marijuana with Minor, and Minor choked the woman a second time before leaving with his friend, according to court documents.

While he was gone, the woman was able to access and turn on her phone, which she used to call a relative for help. When police met Minor at the woman's front door, Minor "got to crying and yelling, 'What did I do? What did I do?'" records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.