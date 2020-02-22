Man strangled girlfriend, burned her son with hot water, set apartment on fire, records allege

CROWN POINT — A 63-year-old man strangled his girlfriend Feb. 2 after she arrived home later than expected, threw hot water on her adult son and set her apartment ablaze, court records allege.

Police helped Frank C. Oliver, of East Chicago, climb out a window at the apartment after the woman pointed him out and said he might try to run, records state.

The woman's son was taken to a Chicago hospital with second-degree burns over about 17% of his body, including his face, neck, chest, left arm and hands.

The woman told police she and Oliver began to argue after she arrived home late and he choked her, pulled her hair and scratched her across the chest.

She ran to a relative's apartment in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street for help, and her adult son went back to her apartment to tell Oliver she wanted him to leave, records state.

The woman's son told police he knocked on his mother's apartment door and Oliver said, "Wait a minute, let me get my clothes." The door swung open and Oliver threw a large pot of water at the man's face, records allege.