Man strikes 2 squad cars, drives through yards in pursuit, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A man struck two county squad cars and drove through backyards while fleeing following a hit-and-run crash, police said.

At 5:10 p.m. Thursday an off-duty Lake County sheriff's officer saw a hit-and-run crash at U.S. 30 and Austin Avenue, according to a police report.

The suspect vehicle, a blue Jeep Cherokee, drove south on Austin Avenue and the officer lost sight of it.

As another Lake County sheriff's officer was driving to the area, the suspect then side-swiped the squad car's passenger side, police said. The driver continued to flee and drove into a cul-de-sac in the area of 91st Avenue and Noble Street in Merrillville, where he drove through residential backyards to try to evade police.

Officers tried to maneuver in ways to stop the Jeep, but the driver slammed into yet another squad car and continued to flee, according to police reports. The suspect vehicle ended up fleeing through a cornfield where Chase Street turns into 89th Avenue.

A Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter tracked the suspect from above as he drove north through the corn field. The Jeep was then seen stopping with the driver bailing out of the vehicle and running away.