Man strikes pole, fence in pursuit, police say
MOROCCO — A man struck several objects including a telephone pole and cattle fencing in an attempt to flee from police following a hit-and-run crash, police said. 

Matthew W. Boe, 29, of Remington, Indiana faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended, according to Indiana State Police.

At 6 p.m. Friday officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 24 near Goodland in Newton County, according to Indiana State Police.

The vehicle, a red car with front end damage, was spotted by Trooper Jordan Jones on County Road 50 East going northbound. Jones tried to pull the vehicle over, however, it did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed, sparking a pursuit.

During the chase, Boe hit a telephone pole, cattle fencing and flattened his tire, but he still tried to flee, Indiana State Police said.

The vehicle ended up driving into a field in Morocco and Boe and a female passenger ran away on foot. Indiana State Police arrested Boe and a Newton County Sheriff's deputy caught the passenger.

Boe was later transported to the Newton County Jail and the female passenger will face criminal charges that are being filed by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Morocco Police Department, Goodland Police Department, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department and Village Motors assisted Indiana State Police.

Matthew W. Boe

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

