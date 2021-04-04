Man strikes pole, fence in pursuit, police say

MOROCCO — A man struck several objects including a telephone pole and cattle fencing in an attempt to flee from police following a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Matthew W. Boe, 29, of Remington, Indiana faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended, according to Indiana State Police.

At 6 p.m. Friday officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 24 near Goodland in Newton County, according to Indiana State Police.

The vehicle, a red car with front end damage, was spotted by Trooper Jordan Jones on County Road 50 East going northbound. Jones tried to pull the vehicle over, however, it did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed, sparking a pursuit.

During the chase, Boe hit a telephone pole, cattle fencing and flattened his tire, but he still tried to flee, Indiana State Police said.

The vehicle ended up driving into a field in Morocco and Boe and a female passenger ran away on foot. Indiana State Police arrested Boe and a Newton County Sheriff's deputy caught the passenger.