PORTAGE — A 75-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after striking another vehicle and then accelerating to push the other car out of the way as he fled, according to police.
The incident occurred at 10:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Camelot Estates and was heard by a police officer responding to an unrelated call in the area, according to the report.
David Black, of the 900 block of Camelot Manor, crashed into the rear of a vehicle backing out of a driveway, police said.
The other driver reportedly told police she did not see Black's vehicle, but believed he disregarded the nearby stop sign.
The officer said he turned on his lights and sirens, but Black did not stop until pulling into his driveway.
Black first told police he was trying to get out of the roadway before saying that he was looking for a place to pull over.
"I'm old; I was confused," he reportedly told police.
A passenger in the other vehicle reported neck and back pain, but refused an ambulance, police said.
Black faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.
Alana Rachael Ortiz
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 1903849
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Atoreyona Renee Clemons
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 1903844
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less than
Austin Michael Cowen
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903862
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Brandy Lee Ash
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903886
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Brian Eugene Harris
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Lynnville, Tennessee Booking Number: 1903815
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Brittany Krystyna Karabel
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903900
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Charles David Zver
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903871
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Dane Noah Hagberg
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1903831
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Davetta Marie Hasan
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903845
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Dykeil Nathaniel Stingley
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903881
Charges: Felony, Battery
Jason Ray Vincent
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903905
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Jeremy David Russell
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903875
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jessica Joanne Howard
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1903822
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
John Charles Gardner
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903816
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
Joshua Dale Coppinger
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903896
Charges: Felony, Sex Offender/Failure
Juanita Maria McKnight
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 1903829
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Karen Sue Cutter
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 68 Residence: Trail Creek, Indiana Booking Number: 1903835
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Keith Philip Rhodes
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903850
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kerry Glenn Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903901
Charges: Felony, Battery
Lauren Ashley Samocki
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903882
Charges: Felony, Possession Legend Drug
Lisa Patrice Montgomery
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903876
Charges: Felony, Fraud on Financial Institution
Michelle Lee Mikels
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903885
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ollie Andra Jackson
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903824
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Patricia Ann Bokor
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Plainfield, Illinois Booking Number: 1903834
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Paul Joseph Trumpus
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903899
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Raymond Ellery Dooley Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 Age: 59 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903883
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Rayneisha Zhane Kelly
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903868
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Rebekah Elizabeth Struss
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903817
Charges: Felny, Battery to Le
Shayna Dezirrie Coleman
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903869
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Stacey Lynn Kohanyi
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903878
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Terry Anthony Staggs
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903833
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Troy James Newman
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903846
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Urias Anthony Elliott
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903873
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Victor Macias
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903839
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Vivian Garland Bauer
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903870
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Public Nuisance
Zachary Isaiah Wiggins
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903874
Charges: Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
