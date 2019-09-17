{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 75-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after striking another vehicle and then accelerating to push the other car out of the way as he fled, according to police.

The incident occurred at 10:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Camelot Estates and was heard by a police officer responding to an unrelated call in the area, according to the report.

David Black, of the 900 block of Camelot Manor, crashed into the rear of a vehicle backing out of a driveway, police said.

The other driver reportedly told police she did not see Black's vehicle, but believed he disregarded the nearby stop sign.

The officer said he turned on his lights and sirens, but Black did not stop until pulling into his driveway.

Black first told police he was trying to get out of the roadway before saying that he was looking for a place to pull over.

"I'm old; I was confused," he reportedly told police.

A passenger in the other vehicle reported neck and back pain, but refused an ambulance, police said.

Black faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.

