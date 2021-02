Man struck by gunfire while getting mail, police say

GARY — A man suffered from a gunshot wound while getting his mail Thursday afternoon, police said.

At 1:47 p.m. police were called for a gunshot victim in the 3600 block of Colfax Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police found a 32-year-old Merrillville man who was wounded at the scene. He said he was walking back from his mailbox when he felt something hit his right arm. He then realized it was a gunshot wound.

The man didn't give police further information, such a description of a suspect or vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

