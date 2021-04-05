 Skip to main content
Man subdued with Taser, arrested after fleeing cops from Dyer across state line, police say
DYER — An attempted traffic stop early Sunday turned into a cross-state chase when the driver of a stolen car fled police and crashed the vehicle into a fence in unincorporated Will County, an official said.

Elvin Stevenson, 22, of Dolton, fled on foot from the crashed car and was taken into custody after a chase that ended when officers used a Taser on him, Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.

Stevenson now faces felony charges in connection with the pursuit.

Police tried to pull over a Dodge Durango driven by Stevenson in the 1400 block of Calumet Avenue after he was seen speeding, Hein said. He then failed to pull over and fled from police, Hein said.

Police later discovered the Durango had been reported stolen out of Chicago.

Stevenson led officers to Torrence Avenue near Steger Road in Bloom Township, Illinois, where he lost control of the car and struck a fence, then fled on foot, police said.

Officers chased Stevenson and used a Taser on him, at which point he was taken into custody. He was treated at a local hospital and later transported to Lake County Jail.

Stevenson faces one count each of theft from a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, both level 6 felonies.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Elvin Stevenson

Elvin Stevenson, 22, of Dolton

 Provided
