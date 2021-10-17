Man sues police, says he was beaten, disfigured, falsely imprisoned during protest at Southlake

HOBART — A Region man is suing law enforcement following an incident at the 2020 Hobart protest that his attorney said left him with facial disfigurements, court documents state.
A notice of a tort claim was filed July 14, 2020, that alleged Randall Smith, of Gary, was attacked by a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer on May 3, 2020, at 1590 E. Lincoln Highway.
A complaint was filed Sept. 21, which outlined Smith’s demands for a trial by jury. Smith is seeking compensation for injuries that his legal representation said was the result of “negligence and recklessness of the government.”
Because of the ongoing litigation, officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were not able to discuss the incident.
Smith’s attorney, Dan Calhoun, said that about 4:30 p.m. May 3, 2020, Smith was watching the anti-police brutality demonstration that was taking place around Southlake Mall from a distance in the parking lot of Outback Steakhouse.
During this time, police were corralling demonstrators from the Merrillville Plaza shopping center at 1932 E. 81st Ave. through a nearby gas station lot and across Mississippi Street, the document states.
While Smith was standing on the west side of Mississippi Street, an officer approached him and told him to leave, the document states. As Smith turned around to leave, the same officer pushed him from behind and multiple officers took Smith to the ground, causing his teeth to be chipped from his head striking concrete, the legal statement alleges.
While this happened, officers kneeled on Smith and used Mace on him, the document states. Smith’s attorneys said he was not resisting police and alleged that officers on scene tried to obstruct the person who was video recording the incident. Calhoun said Smith’s children were inside his parked vehicle while the incident unfolded.
The tort claim states that Smith initially was told he was being detained for disorderly conduct but later was told he was not being arrested. After the incident, Smith was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Merrillville.
Calhoun said Smith has visible chemical burns on his face and had to have a tooth removed. Smith is seeking damages of no less than $700,000 for suffered injuries, medical expenses, pain, suffering and litigation fees, his attorneys said.