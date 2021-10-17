Man sues police, says he was beaten, disfigured, falsely imprisoned during protest at Southlake

HOBART — A Region man is suing law enforcement following an incident at the 2020 Hobart protest that his attorney said left him with facial disfigurements, court documents state.

A notice of a tort claim was filed July 14, 2020, that alleged Randall Smith, of Gary, was attacked by a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer on May 3, 2020, at 1590 E. Lincoln Highway.

A complaint was filed Sept. 21, which outlined Smith’s demands for a trial by jury. Smith is seeking compensation for injuries that his legal representation said was the result of “negligence and recklessness of the government.”

Because of the ongoing litigation, officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were not able to discuss the incident.

Smith’s attorney, Dan Calhoun, said that about 4:30 p.m. May 3, 2020, Smith was watching the anti-police brutality demonstration that was taking place around Southlake Mall from a distance in the parking lot of Outback Steakhouse.

During this time, police were corralling demonstrators from the Merrillville Plaza shopping center at 1932 E. 81st Ave. through a nearby gas station lot and across Mississippi Street, the document states.