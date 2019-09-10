MICHIGAN CITY — A 29-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the groin in a homicide late Monday, police say.
Officers found Maurice Goldman lying on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of Salem Court about 10:45 p.m. Medics performed CPR and transported him to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where he later died.
"The family of Mr. Goldman has been notified of this unfortunate incident," Sgt. Chris Yagelski said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as the case unfolds."
Other agencies involved include the LaPorte County HIDTA Drug Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Cooney or Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1083 or 1075.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
Alex Hernandez
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903764
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Alexia Ivelisse Adorno
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903760
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Armari Malique Lomax
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Booking Number: 1903805
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Bethany Jean Goin
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903748
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Bo Riaz Wayne
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903777
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Brian Lee Sabino
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903765
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Britton Kane Wilson
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903767
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Charles Otto Romine Jr.
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903776
Charges: Felony, Habitual Traffic Offender
Chaz Armoni Murray
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Booking Number: 1903806
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Donald Raymond Breidenbach
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903758
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Erik Michael Tidwell
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903789
Charges: Felony, Possession Synthetic Drug
Evan Henry Nash
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903781
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Felix Christopher Olvera
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903759
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
George Own Batey
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903792
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Gervell Wayne Sampson
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903754
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
James Jay Witz
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903753
Charges: Felony, Dealing MJ/Hash/Salv
Jeffrey Alan Hernandez
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903755
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Jesse James Brockman
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903773
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Possess Cocaine
Jodeci Andreas Deshawn Johnson
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903751
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Joseph Raymond Defelice
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903750
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Kobe Robert Watson
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Booking Number: 1903804
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Lacey Nicole Metros
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903794
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Lanie Lee Phillips
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 1903800
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Maya Quinn Renko
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903745
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
Michael Robert Brennan
Arrest date: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903795
Charges: Felony, Criminal Recklessness
Nicholas Salvador Treba
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903749
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Richard Lee Sheffer
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 Age: 67 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903782
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Timothy Darrel Sullivan
Arrest date: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903812
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Todd Allen Bothwell
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903761
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tonya Marie Troy
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Burns Harbor Booking Number: 1903772
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Travis Andrew Burkhart
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Fair Oaks Booking Number: 1903742
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Travis James Hamilton
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1903780
Charges: Misdemeanor, OWI-Watercraft
Travis Michael Schirato
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903743
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Veronica Michelle Castillo
Arrest date: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903790
Charges: Felony, Possession Controlled
William Jay Drzewiecki
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903747
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI Prior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.