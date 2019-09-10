{{featured_button_text}}
MICHIGAN CITY — A 29-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the groin in a homicide late Monday, police say.

Officers found Maurice Goldman lying on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of Salem Court about 10:45 p.m. Medics performed CPR and transported him to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where he later died. 

"The family of Mr. Goldman has been notified of this unfortunate incident," Sgt. Chris Yagelski said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as the case unfolds."

Other agencies involved include the LaPorte County HIDTA Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Cooney or Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1083 or 1075. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

