VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old man accused of sneaking into the dorm rooms of female students at Valparaiso University to watch them sleep and think of touching them surrendered Monday at the Porter County Jail.
Former VU student Jaylen King, of Zion, Illinois, is being held without bond and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, according to court staff.
King's defense attorney, Lemuel Stigler, has reportedly filed a motion for bond.
King was charged March 25 with attempted rape, three counts of residential entry, sexual battery and confinement, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.
While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.
King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on the fellow student, despite her continuing to say no and attempting to leave his dorm room.
The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend last year, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.
"The safety of Valparaiso students, employees, and visitors is our No. 1 priority," Nicole Niemi, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and communications at the university, said in the wake of the charges being filed.
"Valparaiso University does not tolerate the kind of crimes for which this individual has been charged, and this case now rests with local authorities," she said.
