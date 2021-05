Man survives after being struck by car while on bike, comes back to thank first responders

HOBART — After a long recovery from a serious crash, a Region man returned to the Hobart Fire Department to thank first responders for saving his life.

Nearly a year ago, a local man named Logan was riding his bike at 10th Street and Wisconsin Street in Hobart, when he was hit by a car, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

Hobart first responders arrived and saw that the man was suffering life-threatening injuries. They requested a medical helicopter to airlift him and tried to stabilize his injuries until medics arrived.

"To be honest, his outcome was very uncertain. One thing was for sure, the odds were stacked against him," Reitz said. "One very long year later, with countless hours spent in the hospital and rehab, Logan and his family came to the firehouse to visit the men that saved his life."

On Saturday, Logan made his visit to the fire station, where he met with first responders, including firefighter/paramedics Ben Saylor & Bryce Palleson.

