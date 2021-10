Man takes plea deal in alleged scheme to smuggle PCP into jail

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to a year in jail for attempting to possess illegal drugs while incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.

James L. P'Pool initially told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he was sorry and didn't understand what he was doing when he urged a woman to mail him papers, which later tested positive for suspected PCP.

At the urging of defense attorney Nicole Bennett, P'Pool corrected himself and said he did know what he was doing.

Bokota said, "I know you did."

Bennett said P'Pool never possessed the drug, because corrections officers seized the mail before it was delivered to him.

P'Pool is also facing federal charges alleging possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, and he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, she said.

P'Pool was sentenced last month in Lake Criminal Court to five years for robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, records show.

P'Pool's co-defendant, Anna M. Thomas, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking with an inmate.

She's accused of mailing P'Pool PCP-laced papers in August and early September.

