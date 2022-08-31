Man takes plea deal in connection with arson, theft at Region retail store

CROWN POINT — A University Park man linked to an arson and theft at the Highland Meijer store in January was given a "time served" sentence last week.
Jerry L. Pierson, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a level 6 felony, Lake Criminal Court records showed.
Pierson admitted he went to the Highland Meijer off U.S. 41 on Jan. 10 with another person, who was not named in his plea agreement, and intentionally left the store without paying for merchandise.
Several small fires were set as a diversion and forced an evacuation of the store, police said.
Pierson's co-defendant, Heather Weeden, 46, of Ford Heights, remained wanted on a warrant in the case, records showed.
She was arrested in Illinois in late January and identified by police as a primary suspect in the arson at the Highland Meijer and another arson and theft at the Lansing Walmart at 17625 Torrence Ave., just south of Interstate 80/94. She was not expected to be extradited to Lake County until her Illinois cases were resolved, police said.
No one was injured in the fires.
According to charging documents, Pierson told police he went with a woman he knew only as "Six" to the Highland Meijer and she started several fires before they loaded stolen items into an SUV.
Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Pierson's plea agreement and sentenced him to an agreed term of 430 days in jail.
Defense attorney Michael Woods and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw agreed Pierson already had served his sentence because of credit for time served while awaiting a resolution of his case.
In exchange for Pierson's plea, the state agreed to dismiss an arson count against him.
