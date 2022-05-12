Man takes the stand to claim self-defense; jury convicts him of murder

CROWN POINT — A jury rejected a man's claim that he was acting in self-defense and convicted him of murder Thursday in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man inside a Gary gas station in 2020.
Courtney M. Moss, 32, of Gary, also was found guilty of a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to his sentence. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years in prison.
Moss took the stand Thursday and testified he had his 9mm handgun in his waistband as he watched his co-defendants Willie A. Jones Jr. and Myles Thomas each strike Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.
Moss claimed he heard Harris say, "(Expletive) that. I'll kill y'all," about 20 seconds before he fired his gun at Harris.
During that 20 seconds, Thomas dropped a gun and Harris picked it up and shot Jones, Moss said. He saw Jones start to "hop away," so he shot Harris, he said.
"I had to go on defense, because I don't want to get shot next," Moss testified.
CVS closes pharmacies in Whiting, Griffith, Gary, East Chicago, Michigan City and Valparaiso
Illinois company coming to Hammond, investing $30 million
Railroaders quit after BNSF institutes ‘draconian’ attendance policy
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
Couple's theft from some of Region's most vulnerable 'despicable,' nonprofit director says
Woman knocks out employee at Walmart salon after refusing to pay, police say
Driver identified in fatal US 30 crash
UPDATE: Infant death believed accidental, but being investigated by Region police department
Driver dies in crash with semi on U.S. 30, police say
Gun fired outside Region hospital; one in custody, police say
Man dies after being shot in front of woman, children, Region police say
UPDATE: Firefighters battle blaze at Region steakhouse
Disputed property taking headed to Indiana Supreme Court
Pursuit through Cedar Lake ends in crash, police say
Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught, Alabama sheriff says
He said he didn't know how many times he shot Harris, but he admitted he turned back just after starting to walk away and shot Harris one more time.
"I fired a shot at his leg, because he was still moving, so I don't know if he's going to get up," Moss said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jacquelyn Altpeter and Jovanni Miramontes showed the jury photos taken from a surveillance video inside the store, including one that appeared to show a muzzle flash from Moss' gun during that last shot.
Alterpeter pointed to a red line drawn on the photo and told the jury it showed the trajectory of a bullet from Moss' gun to Harris' abdomen.
"That bullet does not hit his leg," Altpeter said. "That bullet goes straight to his abdomen."
A forensic pathologist for the Lake County coroner's office testified during the four-day trial that Harris was shot a total of seven times, and that four of those wounds — including the gunshot to his abdomen and three to his left side — would have been fatal.
Harris, who had a young son, died at the scene.
"Don't let the defense twist you into thinking the victim in this case is Courtney Moss," Altpeter said. "Courtney Moss had a gun the whole time."
Moss and his friends were the aggressors, and Moss' decision to shoot Harris multiple times was unjustified, she said.
Rayvon Harris poses for a photo with his son, Rayvon Harris Jr.
Provided
Jones, 22, lost a limb because of the gunshot wound he suffered during the fight. He accepted a plea agreement in October and could face a sentence of one to six years in jail or prison.
Thomas, 27, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face a jury starting June 6.
A fourth co-defendant, Roy C. Akins Jr., 19, remains wanted. The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted by phone at 877-926-8332 or online at
USMS Tips.
Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen asked the jury to recall testimony from Jones, who is Moss' cousin.
Jones said he heard Harris threaten to "kill all y'all," which caused Jones to have a "physical reaction," Gruenhagen said.
In a video, Jones could be seen running up to Harris and striking Harris from the side as Harris faced off with Thomas during a heated argument. Thomas struck next.
Jones testified he was trying to kick someone when a gun "hit the deck," Gruenhagen said.
"(Moss) doesn't shoot until Willie's been shot, and Rayvon Harris has a gun in his hand," Gruenhagen said.
The defense attorney told jurors they could consider convicting Moss of the voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, if they thought the evidence showed he acted in sudden heat.
"If someone tells you, 'I'm going to kill you,' at 3 a.m. at a gas station in Gary, those words have meaning," Gruenhagen said.
Altpeter told the jury Moss testified, "We were all trying to get him."
Moss, Jones, Thomas and Akins — who ran into the gas station as the fight ended and fired an assault-style rifle at Harris — didn't have to discuss what they were doing to all act in concert, she said.
Harris immediately spun around to face the door after entering the gas station, because Thomas was following him aggressively, she said. Moss repeatedly testified Thomas was "calm."
Thomas, Moss and Jones cornered Harris, who appeared to have his hands up as he took a fighting stance, videos showed.
"Supposedly, (Harris) says, 'I'm gonna kill you,'" Altpeter told the jury. "With what? With his hands? Not likely."
Harris didn't have a gun of his own, and it was reasonable for him to pick up a dropped gun because he was fighting for his life, she said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Brian Zarakas
Age : 50 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2203732 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ruben West
Age : 28 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2203717 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Paul Windham III
Age : 38 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203726 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Natalie Padilla
Age : 37 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2203745 Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Brandon Wade
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203742 Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ryan Lucas Jr.
Age : 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203711 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION VIOLATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kayla Hendrix
Age : 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203733 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: FRAUD - DECEPTION - IDENTITY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Christopher Jones
Age : 19 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number(s): 2203736 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Maggie Greeson
Age : 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203719 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lisa Guess
Age : 51 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2203737 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joseph Allen
Age : 23 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2203710 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Cobb
Age : 47 Residence: Schneider, IN Booking Number(s): 2203714 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - FROM BUILDING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mohammed Ahmed
Age : 30 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number(s): 2203740 Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jeremiah Allen
Age : N/A Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2203735 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Adams
Age : 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2203738 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Deantwone Norris
Age : 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203695 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christian Matthews
Age : 30 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203704 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Catherine Kalizae
Age : 28 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2203707 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Nicolas Dehoyos
Age : 22 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203709 Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL; BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Joseph Rodriguez
Age : 25 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203655 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE; POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A SERIOUS VIOLENT FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Daniel Torrecilla-Flores
Age : 26 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number(s): 2203675 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Dellaina Wheatley
Age : 39 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number(s): 2203679 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Truman Regnier
Age : 32 Residence: Lafayette, IN Booking Number(s): 2203663 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Mimis
Age : 19 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2203677 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David Permenter
Age : 37 Residence: Chicago Heights, IL Booking Number(s): 2203657 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ronia Poindexter II
Age : 58 Residence: N/A Booking Number(s): 2203680 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gregory Mifflin
Age : 27 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2203672 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Vallan McKenzie
Age : 50 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203669 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Lawrence Klemoff
Age : 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2203667 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Alan Hughes
Age: 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203656 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Candace Kruse
Age : 39 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2203684 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: OWI; OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED; DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor
Dionne McGhee
Age : 29 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203658 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: FRAUD - DECEPTION - IDENTITY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Raymond Hudson
Age : 60 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number(s): 2203659 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: HEALTH - LEGEND DRUG; FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jordan Henderson
Age : 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2203689 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: RAPE - INTERCOURSE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Durden
Age : 33 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number(s): 2203683 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mark Adkins II
Age : 43 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203668 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Cook
Age : 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2203688 Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
John Dean
Age : 61 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number(s): 2203660 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Rebecca Wasserman
Age : 41 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2203624 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antwain Sellars
Age : 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203626 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kyle Thomas
Age : 24 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2203639 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POINTING A FIREARM
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Katelyn Tiernan
Age : 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 220363 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Marian Igras
Age : 41 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203646 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
2203646
Marc Michaud
Age : 42 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2203647 Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mark Moore
Age : 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203637 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - FIREARM
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Marissa Hollins
Age : 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203635 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Darryl Gibson
Age : 57 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203640 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jeremiah Harmon
Age : 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203641 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Luis Hernandez
Age : 44 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203644 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tarik El
Age : 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2203645 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Freeborn
Age : 36 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2203621 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Adam Devine
Age : 48 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2203628 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Venus Baldner
Age : 60 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203623 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Evan Brzezinski
Age : 32 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number(s): 2203622 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jordan Butler
Age : 22 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203617 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Isaiah Churchill
Age : 19 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203632 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: INVASION OF PRIVACY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ashley Stewart
Age : 33 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203603 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jose Tamayo Chavoya
Age : 31 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203602 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Francheska Miller
Age : 26 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2203613 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Keon Reeves
Age : 20 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2203597 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ronald Howard
Age : 44 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203596 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Areyana Lewis
Age : 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203609 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Parish Boyd
Age : 45 Residence: Country Club Hills, IL Booking Number(s): 2203614 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Daniel Garcia
Age : 43 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203612 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Todd Hatch
Age : 53 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203604 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David Andrade
Age : 23 Residence: Kerman, CA Booking Number(s): 2203610 Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kevin Stachelski
Age : 44 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203584 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Adolfo Torres
Age : 50 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203566 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Andrew Vrana
Age : 39 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203589 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Dakota Naiman
Age : 23 Residence: Kankakee, IL Booking Number(s): 2203587 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - DEALING - SCHEDULE I, II, OR III
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joe Rice
Age : 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203570 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mildred Mack
Age : 36 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203593 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
William Moore
Age : 40 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2203576 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: MANUFACTURE - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Elie Holloway
Age : 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203572 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Reheme Jackson
Age : 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203579 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Johnson
Age : 44 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203580 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Danielle Jones
Age : 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2203578 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Austin Harnish
Age : 25 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number(s): 2203591 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jordan Brewer
Age : 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203565 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Matthew Crocco
Age : 33 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2203574 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Thomas Czalbowski II
Age : 45 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203586 Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Banjura
Age : 41 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2203582 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: INVASION OF PRIVACY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Elizabeth Benko
Age : 56 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203568 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Amber Sherrod
Age : 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203518 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: FRAUD - DECEPTION - IDENTITY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cory Temple
Age : 24 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number(s): 2203519 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shaquille Thompson
Age : 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2203520 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Peter Schodrof
Age : 39 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203517 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brian Klut II
Age : 18 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2203532 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - SCHEDULE I, II, OR III
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Latokia Moss
Age : 40 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203549 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Josefina Rodriguez
Age : 30 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203527 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - FORCIBLY RESISTING; BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jeremy Johnson
Age : 33 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2203515 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
LaSalle Jackson
Age : 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203522 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joshua Gould
Age : 27 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2203521 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATING WITH CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Xavier Garcia
Age : 60 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2203534 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Roosevelt Franklin
Age : 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203516 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lamar Frazier
Age : 43 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2203548 Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jeanette Daniels
Age : 57 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2203535 Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.