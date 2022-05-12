Man takes the stand to claim self-defense; jury convicts him of murder

CROWN POINT — A jury rejected a man's claim that he was acting in self-defense and convicted him of murder Thursday in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man inside a Gary gas station in 2020.

Courtney M. Moss, 32, of Gary, also was found guilty of a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to his sentence. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years in prison.

Moss took the stand Thursday and testified he had his 9mm handgun in his waistband as he watched his co-defendants Willie A. Jones Jr. and Myles Thomas each strike Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Moss claimed he heard Harris say, "(Expletive) that. I'll kill y'all," about 20 seconds before he fired his gun at Harris.

During that 20 seconds, Thomas dropped a gun and Harris picked it up and shot Jones, Moss said. He saw Jones start to "hop away," so he shot Harris, he said.

"I had to go on defense, because I don't want to get shot next," Moss testified.

He said he didn't know how many times he shot Harris, but he admitted he turned back just after starting to walk away and shot Harris one more time.

"I fired a shot at his leg, because he was still moving, so I don't know if he's going to get up," Moss said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jacquelyn Altpeter and Jovanni Miramontes showed the jury photos taken from a surveillance video inside the store, including one that appeared to show a muzzle flash from Moss' gun during that last shot.

Alterpeter pointed to a red line drawn on the photo and told the jury it showed the trajectory of a bullet from Moss' gun to Harris' abdomen.

"That bullet does not hit his leg," Altpeter said. "That bullet goes straight to his abdomen."

A forensic pathologist for the Lake County coroner's office testified during the four-day trial that Harris was shot a total of seven times, and that four of those wounds — including the gunshot to his abdomen and three to his left side — would have been fatal.

Harris, who had a young son, died at the scene.

"Don't let the defense twist you into thinking the victim in this case is Courtney Moss," Altpeter said. "Courtney Moss had a gun the whole time."

Moss and his friends were the aggressors, and Moss' decision to shoot Harris multiple times was unjustified, she said.

Jones, 22, lost a limb because of the gunshot wound he suffered during the fight. He accepted a plea agreement in October and could face a sentence of one to six years in jail or prison.

Thomas, 27, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face a jury starting June 6.

A fourth co-defendant, Roy C. Akins Jr., 19, remains wanted. The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted by phone at 877-926-8332 or online at USMS Tips.

Defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen asked the jury to recall testimony from Jones, who is Moss' cousin.

Jones said he heard Harris threaten to "kill all y'all," which caused Jones to have a "physical reaction," Gruenhagen said.

In a video, Jones could be seen running up to Harris and striking Harris from the side as Harris faced off with Thomas during a heated argument. Thomas struck next.

Jones testified he was trying to kick someone when a gun "hit the deck," Gruenhagen said.

"(Moss) doesn't shoot until Willie's been shot, and Rayvon Harris has a gun in his hand," Gruenhagen said.

The defense attorney told jurors they could consider convicting Moss of the voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, if they thought the evidence showed he acted in sudden heat.

"If someone tells you, 'I'm going to kill you,' at 3 a.m. at a gas station in Gary, those words have meaning," Gruenhagen said.

Altpeter told the jury Moss testified, "We were all trying to get him."

Moss, Jones, Thomas and Akins — who ran into the gas station as the fight ended and fired an assault-style rifle at Harris — didn't have to discuss what they were doing to all act in concert, she said.

Harris immediately spun around to face the door after entering the gas station, because Thomas was following him aggressively, she said. Moss repeatedly testified Thomas was "calm."

Thomas, Moss and Jones cornered Harris, who appeared to have his hands up as he took a fighting stance, videos showed.

"Supposedly, (Harris) says, 'I'm gonna kill you,'" Altpeter told the jury. "With what? With his hands? Not likely."

Harris didn't have a gun of his own, and it was reasonable for him to pick up a dropped gun because he was fighting for his life, she said.

