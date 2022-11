Man tells police he was shot, hogtied and beaten by co-worker

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man shot a co-worker in the leg last week, hogtied him, beat him with a golf club and baseball bat, strangled him, kicked him down a flight of stairs and eventually allowed him to leave wearing only his boxers and socks, court records allege.

Arik D. Fulton, 50, was taken into custody Friday after agreeing to meet investigators at his residence in the first block of Warren Street, according to court documents.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Fulton's behalf Monday to eight felony charges, including attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and more.

Fulton's bond was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. The magistrate granted his request for a public defender.

According to charging documents, Fulton's co-worker drove himself home to Lansing, where his relative called for an ambulance.

Video from the area showed the man could barely walk as he entered his residence, records state. He suffered injuries to his face, neck, head and body.

The man later told police Fulton invited him to a Hammond apartment the night of Nov. 21 for Fulton's birthday celebration, and Fulton appeared to be intoxicated during his visit.

At one point, Fulton told a couple visiting the apartment it was time to leave and dead-bolted the front door after they exited, records state.

The man told police Fulton accused him of stealing a key to the deadbolt. They argued about the key, and Fulton pulled out a revolver and shot the man in the thigh as he attempted to retreat behind a pool table, records state.

As the man lay on the floor, Fulton ordered him to undress while searching for a key and then allowed him to put his underwear back on, records state.

The man alleged Fulton began recording him and said he was "the black Jeffrey Dahmer."

The man told police Fulton hogtied him with an electric cord and tie-down strap and beat him in the head, legs, thigh and arm with a golf club. Fulton also struck the man with a baseball bat, records state.

The man said he tried to grab for the gun after Fulton dropped it, but Fulton strangled him to the point of unconsciousness at least two times, records state.

He accused Fulton of dragging him around the apartment with the extension cord around his neck and placing a garbage bag that smelled of bleach over his head. He also said he was kicked down a flight of stairs into a basement with a light and chair.

The man told police he pleaded with Fulton, who said he'd done too much and passed the point of no return. Fulton eventually took a photo of the man's ID and threatened to kill his family if he went to police, records state.

Fulton walked the man to a car with a bag over his head, drove a short distance, cut off the man's restraints and allowed him to drive away, records state.

License-plate reader system data showed the man's car entering and leaving Hammond at times that matched the man's statement.

The man accused Fulton of robbing him of his cellphone and money during the attack.