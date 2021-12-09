 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man tells police he was shot in back while walking down street
urgent

Man tells police he was shot in back while walking down street

police line
File

GARY — A 28-year-old Riverdale, Illinois, man told police he was shot once in the back while walking in the city's Brunswick neighborhood, an official said.

Gary police were dispatched to a local hospital about 11:25 p.m. after the man arrived seeking medical treatment, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man told police he was in the 600 block of Matthews Street when he heard gunfire, began running back toward a residence and realized he'd been shot.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The man got a ride to the hospital. Officers did not find a crime scene, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209 or call 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts