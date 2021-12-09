Man tells police he was shot in back while walking down street

GARY — A 28-year-old Riverdale, Illinois, man told police he was shot once in the back while walking in the city's Brunswick neighborhood, an official said.

Gary police were dispatched to a local hospital about 11:25 p.m. after the man arrived seeking medical treatment, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man told police he was in the 600 block of Matthews Street when he heard gunfire, began running back toward a residence and realized he'd been shot.

The man got a ride to the hospital. Officers did not find a crime scene, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209 or call 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

