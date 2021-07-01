 Skip to main content
Man tells police he was shot in leg while riding scooter
GARY — A 25-year-old man treated at a local hospital Monday for a gunshot wound to his leg told police someone shot at him while he was riding a scooter, police said.

Gary police were dispatched to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus about 8:45 p.m. after the man arrived, police said.

The man declined to provide further information about how he was wounded, police said.

A  driver who dropped him off at the hospital told police she picked him up in the area of West Sixth Avenue and Taft Street. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

