GARY — Two men were wounded in separate shootings this week in different sections of the city, police said.
The 22-year-old Gary man told police he went to purchase a pit bull puppy in the 4200 block of Jackson Street and was waiting in his car when two men ran up and shot at him, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The victim started his vehicle and drove off, crashing into a tree in the 3900 block of Monroe Street about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.
An officer on patrol heard the crash from a distance and located the crash scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigators later learned the Dodge Charger he was driving had been reported stolen after it was not returned to a rental company, Hamady said.
About 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1200 block of Taft Street for a report of a gunshot wound victim and located the 55-year-old inside a home, Hamady said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, he said.
The two cases bring the total number of nonfatal gunshot wound victims in Gary so far this year to four.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
