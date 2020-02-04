Man testifies he gave false confession because he feared for his family's safety

He wanted to get out of jail to check on his family's safety and figured he would hire an attorney and clear things up after his release, he said.

Bynum said he recalled thinking during his time in the Gary City Jail that he would get to Lake County Jail, talk to authorities there and Gary police would get in trouble, but "everyone wanted to believe the police so much."

"Nobody should ever have to go through this, and they let real killers go free all the time," Bynum said.

Daily-Ayers' and Bartee's bodies were found dumped near a baseball field at 14th Avenue and Idaho Street. Jeffers; his girlfriend, Angela Wallace; and her sister Suzanne Wallace were found shot to death at the couple's home at 4412 E. 10th Ave.

Bynum previously sought post-conviction relief in 2002 and 2011, but his efforts were unsuccessful. The Indiana Court of Appeals granted him permission in 2016 to file a successive petition for post-conviction relief after a videotaped confession from a now-deceased man surfaced.

Gerald Mathews, aka Christopher Stokes, 37, of Gary, wrote a letter and videotaped a confession to the 2000 killings shortly before he was shot and killed Aug. 18, 2014, in the 1400 block of East 36th Avenue in Gary.