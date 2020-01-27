Man testifies he saw doctor naked, in distress before her disappearance

CROWN POINT — The son of a Munster doctor who disappeared nearly nine years ago and is presumed dead dismissed suggestions that he seek help for his mother as she lay naked in a bathtub and never went to check on her, a man testified Monday.
Zachary Smith, who was 21 when Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul went missing in March 2011, said he arrived at his aunt's Munster home and was surprised to find a pile of vomit on the front steps.
Inside, he found Mehta-Paul's son, Paul Fontaine, who had been house-sitting for Smith's aunt, and a man he knew as Richie, Smith said. Mehta-Paul, a 70-year-old ophthalmologist, and Fontaine lived together, across the street from Smith's aunt.
Mehta-Paul was lying in a bathtub naked and initially seemed to be making unintelligible sounds, Smith testified.
Smith took the stand Monday during a hearing on Fontaine's petition to let bail. Fontaine was charged in April with murder in his mother's disappearance.
Mehta-Paul's body and gold 2001 Toyota RAV4 never have been recovered, court records state. She is presumed dead.
Murder defendants aren't typically granted bail, unless the court finds the presumption of the defendant's guilt is not strong following a hearing.
Smith testified he felt "uneasy" about Mehta-Paul's condition and spoke with Fontaine several times during the night about whether they should get her help.
Fontaine allegedly told Smith his mother had too much to drink and dismissed the idea of calling for help because it could damage the doctor's reputation.
The front of the home smelled like vomit, but Smith didn't detect the smell of alcohol, he said. Mehta-Paul was totally naked, and no one had given her any blankets or pillows to make her more comfortable despite her distressed state, he said.
Smith said a friend arrived, and he, his friend, Fontaine and Richie smoked marijuana.
At one point, Fontaine and Richie argued because Fontaine thought Richie had taken Mehta-Paul's cellphone, Smith testified.
Smith said Fontaine, whom he called "Petey," was more than 20 years older than him, so he felt he should defer to Fontaine regarding Mehta-Paul's care.
"I didn't feel I could overrule Petey," Smith said.
Smith said he didn't think it was his place to call his aunt or anyone else for help.
He now regrets trusting Fontaine, he said.
Before he left for the night, he looked in on Mehta-Paul in the bathroom for a third time, he said. She was unchanged from when he first saw her.
Under questioning from Lake County Deputy Supervisory Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz, Smith said it's possible she wasn't breathing but he thought she was alive.
Smith made plans to contact Fontaine the following morning to ensure Mehta-Paul was OK. When he texted, Fontaine responded that his mother had moved to her own bed and was fine, Smith said.
Smith doesn't remember ever seeing Fontaine again, he said.
On Monday, Smith pointed Fontaine out in the courtroom as he sat next to defense attorney Michael Lambert.
Lambert questioned Smith about an immunity agreement he received from the Lake County prosecutor's office in 2011.
Smith said he didn't believe he did anything illegal, but hesitated when Lambert asked if he thought he had done anything morally wrong.
Jatkiewicz objected to Lambert's line of questioning, saying it wasn't relevant.
When Lambert asked Smith why he now regrets trusting Fontaine, Smith hesitated again. Smith admitted he had no personal knowledge of what happened to Mehta-Paul after the night he saw her.
Another hearing on Fontaine's petition to let bail is scheduled for Tuesday before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota. A decision is not expected until a later date.