Man testifies he saw doctor naked, in distress before her disappearance

Fontaine allegedly told Smith his mother had too much to drink and dismissed the idea of calling for help because it could damage the doctor's reputation.

The front of the home smelled like vomit, but Smith didn't detect the smell of alcohol, he said. Mehta-Paul was totally naked, and no one had given her any blankets or pillows to make her more comfortable despite her distressed state, he said.

Smith said a friend arrived, and he, his friend, Fontaine and Richie smoked marijuana.

At one point, Fontaine and Richie argued because Fontaine thought Richie had taken Mehta-Paul's cellphone, Smith testified.

Smith said Fontaine, whom he called "Petey," was more than 20 years older than him, so he felt he should defer to Fontaine regarding Mehta-Paul's care.

"I didn't feel I could overrule Petey," Smith said.

Smith said he didn't think it was his place to call his aunt or anyone else for help.

He now regrets trusting Fontaine, he said.

Before he left for the night, he looked in on Mehta-Paul in the bathroom for a third time, he said. She was unchanged from when he first saw her.