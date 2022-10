Man testifies he saw girlfriend taped before his relatives took her away, shot her

CROWN POINT — A man testified Thursday he saw duct tape on his girlfriend's wrist when his mother and brother pulled up with her in a car outside his Gary home in April 2019, but he didn't call police.

Jarod D. Johnson said he also traveled to an area where police later found a crime scene because his brother told him she'd been left there, but he never found her.

Johnson, 25, took the stand during the fourth day of his trial on charges he attempted to kill the woman early April 15, 2019, as part of a failed plan to find and silence her relative, who was scheduled to testify against him in a separate case.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation.

He testified he was shocked and confused when his mother, Patricia Carrington, 49, and brother Jaron Johnson, 24, arrived with his girlfriend, T'Anna Green, because he thought they were going to pick her up from work late April 14, 2019, so she could spend the night with him.

In response to questions from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda, Jarod Johnson said he didn't understand what was going on when he saw his family members with Green and thought they left to take her home.

"When they pulled off, I never expected my mother and brother was going to take her somewhere to be shot," he testified.

Jarod Johnson said he stayed up for several hours after he was unable to find Green and was arrested the next morning when he arrived at court for his trial in the separate case.

Gary police found Green early April 15, 2019, after a resident called 911 because she knocked on a door seeking help.

She had been shot in the face and shoulder and had duct tape wrapped around her wrists and tangled in her hair. Investigators collected four spent shell casings and other evidence from a crime scene between two abandoned homes in the 1400 block of East 44th Place, according to trial testimony.

Earlier this week, Green testified Jaron Johnson and Carrington abducted her about 11:45 p.m. April 14, 2019, while she was walking by a cemetery on West Ridge Road in Gary on her way home from work.

Jaron Johnson and his mother repeatedly demanded to know the location of her relative, but she didn't tell them because her children were with that woman, she testified.

Green said Jaron Johnson held guns in her face, he and his mother struck her, she was blindfolded with duct tape and a sock, and she had her hands bound behind her back. When the car stopped, Jarod Johnson got in and told her, "I'm the Grim Reaper," she testified.

She couldn't see Jarod Johnson, but she recognized his voice because she frequently spoke with him by phone and video chat and had been intimate with him, she said.

Green testified a woman was driving and there was a baby in a car seat in the backseat when she was first abducted, but the baby was taken out of the car when Jarod Johnson got in.

Jarod Johnson testified he never saw a baby in the car. He also said Green wasn't blindfolded when his mother and brother arrived with her in the car.

He said he and his roommates hosted a barbecue April 14, 2019, and people were drinking vodka and smoking marijuana.

When his mother and brother pulled up with Green in the car, they were arguing about a phone password, he said.

He saw his brother leaning into the back seat and realized Green was behind the driver's seat, he said.

He testified he grabbed the tape around Green's wrist and began to pull her up, but his brother pushed him and they began fighting. Other people pushed him back, his mother told him to go inside and she and Jaron Johnson took off again with Green, he said.

In response to questions from defense attorney Marc Laterzo, Jarod Johnson said he felt confused and upset after his family members left.

"My night was ruined," he said. "Now my girlfriend is not with me, and I don't know what's going on in the backseat."

Jarod Johnson's fingerprint was later found on tape removed from Green's wrists, according to trial testimony.

Jarod Johnson testified he began calling his mother and brother, but got no answer. When his brother returned, he attempted to call Green's phone and realized his brother had it, he testified.

He said his brother revealed Green had been left near the residence of a deceased relative, so he took his roommate's car keys and drove to the 1400 block of East 44th Place. He got out and called Green's name, but the GPS-equipped ankle bracelet he was wearing began beeping and he left, he said.

In response to questions from Rooda, Johnson said he didn't hear any police sirens or lights and never walked in anyone's yard or on a sidewalk while he was in the area.

Rooda asked why data from Johnson's monitor placed him away from the road, closer to the crime scene. Johnson said it was dark and he couldn't see the ground when he got out of the vehicle.

The jury asked why Johnson's mother and brother wanted to hurt Green.

"I don't know if it was the alcohol or a conversation that went bad," he said, making no reference to Green's relative. "I'm still sitting here with y'all trying to figure this all out."