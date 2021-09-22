Man testifies he skipped dinner with family the night his girlfriend was killed

CROWN POINT — The boyfriend of a woman found dead inside her Hammond home in August 2017 testified Wednesday he blew off plans to have dinner with her and their children the night she was killed.
Marco Vera, 34, said he spent the evening drinking with friends and was hospitalized after one of those friends crashed Aug. 21, 2017, while driving from Chicago's South Side back to Hammond.
When Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold asked Vera if he killed his girlfriend, Lucia Gonzalez, Vera said, "No."
Gonzalez, 25, was stabbed to death that night in the kitchen of a home she shared with Vera and their three children in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue in Hammond.
Hammond police opened an investigation the following morning, after her 6-year-old daughter discovered the body and took her younger siblings to a neighbor's house.
Omarion E. Wilbourn, 19, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to charges he murdered and robbed Gonzalez. Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell is presiding over Wilbourn's trial this week.
Wilbourn, who was 15 years old when Gonzalez was killed, already is serving a 40-year prison sentence he received last month after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman in separate attacks weeks before Gonzalez's homicide.
Vera testified he gave police his cellphone and allowed a detective to take multiple photos of him as he sat in a hospital bed Aug. 22, 2017, in Chicago, because he initially thought he might be a suspect in Gonzalez's slaying.
Vera owned a second home in the 7100 block of California Avenue in Hammond, where he sometimes stayed and used to work on vehicles, he said.
The last time he spoke with Gonzalez, she arrived with the children about 2 or 3 p.m. at the home on California Avenue, he said. He gave her money to register her oldest daughter for gymnastics.
They planned to have dinner as a family later that day, but Vera instead chose to go drinking with friends at a Hammond home and didn't answer Gonzalez's multiple phone calls and texts, he said.
"She was mad, and she didn't want me to go back to the house," Vera said.
He planned to go home anyway, but he never made it because he was involved in a crash, he said.
About 11 p.m. or midnight, he was a front seat passenger when his friend hit a utility pole somewhere along Torrence Avenue in Illinois, he said.
He and the driver were each taken to hospitals with various injuries, he said.
After the crash, he repeatedly called Gonzalez but she didn't respond, Vera said. He found that to be unusual, even though he previously had ignored her calls and texts, he said.
Vera testified he recognized a photo of Wilbourn, because Wilbourn approached him at a gas station in 2017.
Vera said he didn't know Wilbourn's name in 2017, but he sold the then-teenage boy marijuana "once or twice" at his home on Alexander Avenue, he said.
Gonzalez didn't know Vera was selling marijuana, he said.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney John Maksimovich, Vera said he and Gonzalez had arguments "like all couples do."
Arnold said Lake County prosecutors offered Vera immunity from any marijuana charges in exchange for his testimony against Wilbourn.
After Vera was unable to contact Gonzalez, he began texting his sister, who was scheduled to drop off her children with Gonzalez for baby-sitting, he said.
Esmeralda Vera also routinely took Gonzalez's oldest daughter to school.
Esmeralda Vera testified she arrived at Gonzalez's home Aug. 22, 2017, to find police and crime scene tape outside.
She eventually spoke with Marco Vera, who did not know his girlfriend had been killed, she said.
"He was worried," she said. "He was asking a lot of questions. His voice was shaky."
Esmeralda Vera said she recalled seeing Wilbourn once at Gonzalez's back door during the summer of 2017. Wilbourn knocked on the back door, and Gonzalez asked what he wanted, Vera said.
After Wilbourn left, Gonzalez seemed annoyed, she said.
Wilbourn's trial was expected to continue Thursday.