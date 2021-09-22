Man testifies he skipped dinner with family the night his girlfriend was killed

Vera testified he gave police his cellphone and allowed a detective to take multiple photos of him as he sat in a hospital bed Aug. 22, 2017, in Chicago, because he initially thought he might be a suspect in Gonzalez's slaying.

Vera owned a second home in the 7100 block of California Avenue in Hammond, where he sometimes stayed and used to work on vehicles, he said.

The last time he spoke with Gonzalez, she arrived with the children about 2 or 3 p.m. at the home on California Avenue, he said. He gave her money to register her oldest daughter for gymnastics.

They planned to have dinner as a family later that day, but Vera instead chose to go drinking with friends at a Hammond home and didn't answer Gonzalez's multiple phone calls and texts, he said.

"She was mad, and she didn't want me to go back to the house," Vera said.

He planned to go home anyway, but he never made it because he was involved in a crash, he said.

About 11 p.m. or midnight, he was a front seat passenger when his friend hit a utility pole somewhere along Torrence Avenue in Illinois, he said.

He and the driver were each taken to hospitals with various injuries, he said.