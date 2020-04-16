Man threatened teen girls in order to get explicit photos of them, police say

HOBART — A man faces six felony charges for allegedly using threats to get young girls to send explicit photos, police say.
Heder Muniz, 20, was charged with six counts of attempting to possess child pornography, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
The victims were between the ages of 13 to 16 years old, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.
On Thursday, Muniz, who lives in the 1500 block of State Street in Hobart, was arrested on an active warrant, police said.
Police investigated allegations against Muniz that revealed the Hobart man would allegedly ask young girls to send graphic photos of themselves through text and social media such as Snapchat and Instagram.
If the girls did not send explicit photos that were requested, Muniz would allegedly send them threatening messages through social media and text, the investigating detective said.
Muniz threatened to damage the girls' reputations and in one case, he threatened one victim that he would have another girl beat her up if she did not do as he said, Gonzales said.
Muniz is currently being held at Lake County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
Hobart police urged parents to monitor their children’s cellphone and social media sites.
“This is a serious problem occurring in today's society with our children and adult predators trying to take advantage of them,” Gonzales said. “Remind your children that once an image is taken and shared into the digital world, the image can last forever, even if they delete it off of their device.”
If it is suspected that an adult predator is or has targeted a child, residents should call 911 or Hobart Police detectives at 219-942-3406.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Christian Dale Hepburn
Erin Nicole Sowa
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Frank Richard Messer
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Justin West
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Dyrane Standford
Makell Anthony Gaston
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Jasmine Hernandez
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Rodney Lee Williams
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.