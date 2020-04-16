Man threatened teen girls in order to get nude photos of them, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A man faces six felony charges for allegedly using threats to get young girls to send explicit photos, police say.

Heder Muniz, 20, was charged with six counts of attempting to possess child pornography, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

The victims were between the ages of 13 to 16 years old, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

On Thursday, Muniz, who lives in the 1500 block of State Street in Hobart, was arrested on an active warrant, police said.

Police investigated allegations against Muniz that revealed the Hobart man would allegedly ask young girls to send graphic photos of themselves through text and social media such as Snapchat and Instagram.

According to court records, Muniz had allegedly used intimidation against six underage girls to try and get them to send explicit photos of themselves.

Muniz used fake names in his Snapchat and Instagram accounts to reach out to the girls, who were as young as 13 years old, police said.

When interviewed by authorities, Muniz told police he had allegedly contacted about 15 girls using a fake social media account and knew many of the victims he contacted were underage, according to court records.