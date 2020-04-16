Man threatened teen girls in order to get nude photos of them, police say

HOBART — A man faces six felony charges for allegedly using threats to get young girls to send explicit photos, police say.
Heder Muniz, 20, was charged with six counts of attempting to possess child pornography, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
The victims were between the ages of 13 to 16 years old, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.
On Thursday, Muniz, who lives in the 1500 block of State Street in Hobart, was arrested on an active warrant, police said.
Police investigated allegations against Muniz that revealed the Hobart man would allegedly ask young girls to send graphic photos of themselves through text and social media such as Snapchat and Instagram.
According to court records, Muniz had allegedly used intimidation against six underage girls to try and get them to send explicit photos of themselves.
Muniz used fake names in his Snapchat and Instagram accounts to reach out to the girls, who were as young as 13 years old, police said.
When interviewed by authorities, Muniz told police he had allegedly contacted about 15 girls using a fake social media account and knew many of the victims he contacted were underage, according to court records.
After one victim reported Muniz to police, other girls came forward with snapshots taken of messages he had sent them requesting nude photos. Muniz allegedly admitted he sent multiple messages telling girls he already had nude photos of them in order to obtain explicit photos. Victims said he threatened to publicly post the photos he claimed to have if they did not comply, court documents said.
In one instance, Muniz had allegedly contacted a 14-year-old middle school student through Snapchat asking for a nude photo, which the girl sent. He told police he “was very persistent with getting photographs from this girl,” court documents said.
The man told police he exchanged nude photos of girls with friends and has since deleted the explicit photos from his phone to keep police from finding them.
Muniz is currently being held at Lake County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
Hobart police urged parents to monitor their children’s cellphone and social media sites.
“This is a serious problem occurring in today's society with our children and adult predators trying to take advantage of them,” Gonzales said. “Remind your children that once an image is taken and shared into the digital world, the image can last forever, even if they delete it off of their device.”
If it is suspected that an adult predator is or has targeted a child, residents should call 911 or Hobart Police detectives at 219-942-3406.
