Man tied up woman, raped her, held her against her will, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man made his first court appearance Monday on charges alleging he tied a woman to a chair, beat her, raped her and held her against her will overnight.

Joshua M. Rodriguez, 32, is accused of beginning the attack after repeatedly accusing the woman of cheating on him.

The woman told police he used an electric cord to tie her to a chair in a basement and beat her, refusing to allow her to leave the room for about eight hours, Lake Criminal Court records state.

During an initial hearing Monday, a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Rodriguez's behalf to one count of rape, a level 3 felony, two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of domestic battery.

Rodriguez will not be granted bail until March 10. After that, he will be held on a bond of $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash.

The woman told police Rodriguez stuck her in the head and caused her to bleed and used a knife to cut her breast, records state.

At one point, Rodriguez put down a green tarp to prevent her blood from getting on the floor, records state.