Man to face jury Monday on charges he shot 3 to death, started home on fire

CROWN POINT — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend and two of her family members to death and setting the house he shared with them on fire in 2019 was scheduled to face a jury Monday.

Reginald J. Carter, 33, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson.

He's accused of shooting his girlfriend Yoasha Carter and her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33, at close range and shooting her aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, in the shoulder and chest before starting a fire at their home Oct. 25, 2019, in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary.

All three victims did not have any soot in their tracheas, indicating they were killed before the fire started, according to Lake Criminal Court records. Their bodies were found in three separate rooms.

It wasn't the first time Yoasha Carter's residence was set ablaze, but Judge Salvador Vasquez denied Reginald Carter's motion to inform the jury this week of a suspicious fire Dec. 23, 2016, that resulted in the death of three children. Two of those kids were Yoasha Carter's.

Reginald Carter's attorney, John Cantrell, said the 2016 arson remains unsolved and a jury could get a false impression about Yoasha Carter's history if the information was withheld.

Yoasha Carter almost died as a result of the 2016 fire, and the jury should know she was an intended target, he said.

"It could leave the jury with the impression there can be no other suspects, but we believe there are other suspects," Cantrell said.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said she was involved in reviewing the investigation into the 2016 arson, which involved a different residence at a different location and different suspects.

"This is just a red herring," she said. "It has no relevance to the 2019 fire."

The suggestion that there are other suspects in the 2019 fire is speculative in nature, she said.

"You can't speculate yourself into a defense," she said.

Vasquez agreed.

"It's a reach, without it being a logical or reasonable reach," he said.

The judge said he had not heard of any evidence suggesting the 2016 arson was connected to the 2019 arson and that the issue lacked "probative value."

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday morning. Attorneys could deliver opening arguments Monday afternoon.