Man to remain in jail after violating no-contact order in attempted murder case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney's motion to reinstate bond for a man charged with attempting to murder a woman in April during an argument about her leaving their apartment.

Sylvester Okafor, 27, is accused of punching, stomping, strangling, gagging and binding a woman's hands behind her back April 27 in an apartment in the 5800 block of Forest Court in Gary.

Okafor has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony attempted murder, three counts of criminal confinement, three counts of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.

In May, Judge Samuel Cappas granted the state's motion for a no-contact order barring Okafor from contacting the woman and denied Okafor's request to reduce his bond.

On June 29, Okafor posted the full $20,000 cash bond initially set by a magistrate, court records show.

After leaving the Lake County Jail, Okafor went directly to the woman's residence, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said.

Okafor attempted to contact the woman a total of four times before he turned himself in Aug. 17, according to Westberg and court records.