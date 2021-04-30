Man to represent himself on charges he murdered Portage High student in 2019

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a murder defendant's request Wednesday to act as his own attorney and gave him another week to prepare for a hearing on whether he and a co-defendant will be tried at the same time.

Joe C. Pittman Jr., 30, of Chicago, told Judge Natalie Bokota he's a "sovereign citizen," doesn't trust the criminal justice system and doesn't want to waste his money on an attorney.

Pittman said he wanted "to be free to expose many of the fraudulent deceptions" being used against him.

When Bokota warned Pittman he would be held to the same standards as an attorney, he said he objected.

Pittman's public defender, Patrick Young, said he recently entered the case after a different attorney withdrew, but Pittman consistently said he wanted to represent himself.

Bokota asked Pittman if he would like Young to remain "on standby." Pittman said he would accept Young's help.

Bokota denied Young's motion asking her to appoint mental health professionals to evaluate Pittman for competency. Pittman answered a series of questions that showed he has a basic understanding of the legal process and the charges against him.