Man to represent himself on charges he murdered Portage High student in 2019

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a murder defendant's request Wednesday to act as his own attorney and gave him another week to prepare for a hearing on whether he and a co-defendant will be tried at the same time.
Joe C. Pittman Jr., 30, of Chicago, told Judge Natalie Bokota he's a "sovereign citizen," doesn't trust the criminal justice system and doesn't want to waste his money on an attorney.
Pittman said he wanted "to be free to expose many of the fraudulent deceptions" being used against him.
When Bokota warned Pittman he would be held to the same standards as an attorney, he said he objected.
Pittman's public defender, Patrick Young, said he recently entered the case after a different attorney withdrew, but Pittman consistently said he wanted to represent himself.
Bokota asked Pittman if he would like Young to remain "on standby." Pittman said he would accept Young's help.
Bokota denied Young's motion asking her to appoint mental health professionals to evaluate Pittman for competency. Pittman answered a series of questions that showed he has a basic understanding of the legal process and the charges against him.
Lake County prosecutors want to bring Pittman and co-defendant Elrice L. Williams, 27, of Park Forest, to trial starting June 21 on charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz on Jan. 9, 2019, outside the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.
Williams and Pittman were among four men charged in connection with allegations they were attempting to rob Ortiz's boyfriend when she was shot and killed. Ortiz was not the target, police said.
Co-defendants Giovante M. Galloway, 23, and Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, each pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges and could face three to 22 years in prison.
Galloway told police Williams and Pittman had guns when they approached a red SUV in which Ortiz was riding. Williams is accused of firing the shot that killed Ortiz.
The allegations against Pittman and Williams are part of a "common scheme or plan" and are "so closely connected" it would be difficult to separate proof of one charge from the others, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutors Eric Randall and Robert Persin wrote.
Williams' attorney, Cipriano Rodriguez, wrote in court filings that joining the men's trials would deny Williams his constitutional rights to cross-examination and a fair trial.
Bokota scheduled a hearing on the state's motion for joinder for May 7.