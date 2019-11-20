CROWN POINT — A Gary man spent four hours drinking and eating at a local brewpub Nov. 5, left with other patrons and returned to rob the business, court records allege.
Walter C. Teal, 32, gave staff members his first name during his time inside 18th Street Brewery in the 5700 block of Miller Avenue in Gary and said he lived a couple of blocks away, records say.
When he returned about 10:30 p.m. to rob the business, Teal pointed a gun at the bartender. After the bartender lay on the ground, Teal took money from the register and took the bartender's wallet.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Teal's behalf during an initial appearance last week.
Teal, who is being held on a $50,000 bail, is next scheduled to appear before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Friday for a formal appearance and bail reduction hearing.
During their investigation, police obtained surveillance video of Teal entering his apartment in the 400 block of South Grand Avenue shortly after the robbery, records allege.
The Gary Police Department's SWAT team arrested Teal on Nov. 13 while executing a search warrant at his apartment, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
