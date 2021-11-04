Man told to steer clear of Porter County woman he is accused of raping

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash for a 35-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a Porter County woman and later telling a friend he had been "putting the moves" on the woman "when she began to freak out," according to court records.
Ian Nagel appeared for an initial hearing before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on felony charges of rape and sexual battery stemming from the alleged Aug. 7 incident, court records show. The rape charge carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.
If Nagel bonds out of jail, he is to be placed on pretrial supervision with any recommended counseling, the court said.
Nagel reportedly told the court he plans to hire an attorney and he was told by the judge to have no further contact with the alleged victim while his criminal case proceeds.
The alleged victim said she was sleeping in bed at the home in the 1800 block of Forest Lane in Porter Township when her boyfriend went downstairs to meet a visiting friend, Porter County police said. She was then awoke by a man flipping her over and then raping her, police said.
"Victim 1 stated that she screamed at the male to get off of her and the unknown male left the room quickly," according to a charging document.
The woman said she confronted the male visitor, later identified as Nagel, on the lower level of the house and when she announced she was calling the police, he fled out the back door, police said. Her boyfriend reportedly told police a friend showed up with Nagel.
When police found Nagel in Crown Point he initially told the officers he had been out drinking alone on Aug. 7, charges say.
Nagel later admitted he was at the house during the early morning hours of Aug. 7 and headed upstairs to fall asleep on a bed, police said.
"He was awoken by a female screaming that he was raping her," a charging document reads. "Nagel stated that he 'bolted as the most likely situation was that he would be going to jail.' "
Nagel denied touching the woman, but admitted that he initially lied to police when confronted on the night of the alleged assault, records show.
His next hearing date is Jan. 4, according to the court.