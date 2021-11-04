Man told to steer clear of Porter County woman he is accused of raping

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash for a 35-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a Porter County woman and later telling a friend he had been "putting the moves" on the woman "when she began to freak out," according to court records.

Ian Nagel appeared for an initial hearing before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on felony charges of rape and sexual battery stemming from the alleged Aug. 7 incident, court records show. The rape charge carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

If Nagel bonds out of jail, he is to be placed on pretrial supervision with any recommended counseling, the court said.

Nagel reportedly told the court he plans to hire an attorney and he was told by the judge to have no further contact with the alleged victim while his criminal case proceeds.

The alleged victim said she was sleeping in bed at the home in the 1800 block of Forest Lane in Porter Township when her boyfriend went downstairs to meet a visiting friend, Porter County police said. She was then awoke by a man flipping her over and then raping her, police said.

"Victim 1 stated that she screamed at the male to get off of her and the unknown male left the room quickly," according to a charging document.