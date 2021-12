Man took knife from suspected shoplifter, punctured tire on getaway car, police say

GARY — A gas station employee told police he confronted two people Wednesday because he suspected them of shoplifting, suffered cuts to his hands after one of them pulled a knife and punctured their tire before they fled.

Gary police were dispatched about 10 a.m. to the gas station in the 2600 block of West Fifth Avenue, where they spoke with a man who was bleeding from his hands, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man alleged two people — a man and a woman — attempted to leave the store without paying for several items and the male suspect brandished a knife when confronted, police said.

The gas station employee told police he struggled with the man for the knife, and the pair got into a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a third person and fled.

About 20 minutes later, Gary police found the Tahoe parked in the Westbrook Apartments complex in the 2300 block of Waverly Drive, Hamady said.

A knife was recovered from inside the Tahoe, which was towed for further investigation, he said.

The Tahoe's owner, a 55-year-old Gary man, was arrested on suspicion of assisting a criminal, police said. His name was not disclosed, pending formal charges.

