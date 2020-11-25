Man took off with stolen jams, firewood from Hobart business, police say

HOBART — Police are requesting the public's help in locating a man suspected of stealing an assortment of goods from a local store.

Hobart officers responded Oct. 31 to the business, in the 9300 block of East Ridge Road, after receiving a report of several items being stolen, Capt. James Gonzales said.

An employee told police several items were taken by a man who entered the store earlier. The man was seen rummaging through shelved jams and jellies before taking off with some, the employee reported.

After leaving the store, the man got into his truck and took off with some firewood that was lying in a bin outside, the employee told police.

The truck appeared to be a pewter gray four-door GMC or Chevy pickup with a large Harley-Davison sticker on its back window. The truck may be missing a driver's side mirror, Gonzales said.

Police described the suspect as a thin, white man with a mustache. He was seen wearing a multi-colored hooded jacket, a hat, a light-colored sweatshirt, cut-off pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hobart Police Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.