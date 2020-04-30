Man took small child along to sell crack cocaine, court records allege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man took a small child along to sell crack cocaine for two of four alleged drug sales in the past month in Gary, court records state.

Shaquille Hughes, 25, who has addresses in Portage and Gary, was charged last week in Lake and Porter counties following an investigation by Gary police, court records show.

Police opened their investigation after an informant told them Hughes, aka "Moo-Moo," was selling cocaine throughout Gary, records state.

Detectives conducted four separate controlled drug buys during April, and Hughes arrived at two of the alleged crack cocaine deals with a small child in his backseat, records say.

Police executed a search warrant April 20 on an apartment in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road in Portage, where they recovered about 86 grams of suspected cocaine, glass cookware and a digital scale, records allege.

Hughes is facing one count of dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony, in Porter Superior Court in connection with the search warrant executed April 20.

He's facing four counts of dealing in cocaine as a level 5 felony in Lake Criminal Court in connection with the alleged drug buys in Gary.