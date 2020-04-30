You are the owner of this article.
Man took small child along to sell crack cocaine, court records allege
Shaquille L. Hughes

CROWN POINT — A man took a small child along to sell crack cocaine for two of four alleged drug sales in the past month in Gary, court records state.

Shaquille Hughes, 25, who has addresses in Portage and Gary, was charged last week in Lake and Porter counties following an investigation by Gary police, court records show.

Police opened their investigation after an informant told them Hughes, aka "Moo-Moo," was selling cocaine throughout Gary, records state.

Detectives conducted four separate controlled drug buys during April, and Hughes arrived at two of the alleged crack cocaine deals with a small child in his backseat, records say.

Police executed a search warrant April 20 on an apartment in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road in Portage, where they recovered about 86 grams of suspected cocaine, glass cookware and a digital scale, records allege.

Hughes is facing one count of dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony, in Porter Superior Court in connection with the search warrant executed April 20.

He's facing four counts of dealing in cocaine as a level 5 felony in Lake Criminal Court in connection with the alleged drug buys in Gary.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Hughes' behalf during an initial hearing Monday. He was released from the Lake County Jail on Wednesday, after posting a $3,000 cash bond.

Online court records showed he remained wanted on a warrant in the Porter County case.

