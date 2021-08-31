Man tracked by helicopter, captured after fleeing from authorities, police say

GARY — Police in a helicopter and on the ground coordinated the capture of a man who they say crashed his vehicle during a pursuit Tuesday morning.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday a Lake County sheriff’s officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Fifth Avenue and Interstate 65 in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
The driver refused to pull over and led a chase through the northern region of Gary. The driver hit a curb on Fourth Avenue, causing the vehicle to become immobilized.
The driver abandoned the vehicle to run away on foot, however a Lake County Aviation Unit tracked his movements from above.
Officers were able to capture the suspect, who is a 21-year-old man from Gary. He is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are being filed against him.
Martinez said the incident is under investigation.