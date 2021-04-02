Man transported to trauma center after collision with train, fire chief says

HAMMOND — A man was taken to a Chicago trauma center with injuries after his vehicle collided with a train in Hammond.

At 5:45 p.m. Friday crews were called to a crash at a train crossing in the 4600 block of Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

The CSX railroad crossing was shut down Friday evening and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Smith said preliminary investigations show the vehicle had gone around the train crossing gate and was struck by the oncoming train.

The condition of the injured man is unknown at this time. An investigation into the crash was ongoing Friday evening.

