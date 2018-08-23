Subscribe for 33¢ / day
GARY — A 17-year-old Riverdale, Illinois, man being treated for a gunshot wound early Thursday at a Hammond hospital told police he was wounded in Gary, an official said.

The teen walked into Franciscan Health Hammond with a gunshot wound to his arm, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Gary police were dispatched to the hospital about 12:55 a.m.

The teen told police he had been shot in the 200 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary and went to the nearest hospital.

Police were still investigating to determine where the shooting occurred, Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

